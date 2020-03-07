About this show

Join us before the show in our Music Venue and experience our full MENU from the comfort of your concert seats. We offer the unique opportunity to enjoy dinner throughout the performance and encourage you to arrive early and "Indulge Your Senses" with wine, music and great food!

Multi Award winning Bluesman John Hammond stands as one of the world's premier acoustic blues artists. A Blues Hall Of Fame inductee with 33 + albums to date, he is one of a handful of artists who can say they have been steadily working and recording for 50 + years. A Grammy award winner, John is also an 8 time Grammy nominee. With 22 Blues Music Award nominations and 10 wins, most recently for Acoustic Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year for 2014, John is one of the most awarded artists in the genre.

He has performed or recorded with Jimi Hendrix (discovered while playing in John's band), Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Duane Allman, Mike Bloomfield, JJ Cale, Tom Waits, The Band, John Lee Hooker, Dr. John and many more. He remains the only person who has ever had both Jimmy Hendrix and Eric Clapton in a band at the same time. A tireless performer, he continues to tour world-wide on an annual basis.