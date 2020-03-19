About this show

In a career spanning more than 30years, three-time Grammy winner Joe Henry has left anindelible and unique imprint on American popular music. Known for his exploration of thehuman experience, Henry is a hyper-literate storyteller, by turns dark, devastating and hopeful.

His artist collaborations cross a variety of genres including T Bone Burnett, Ornette Coleman,and Billy Bragg with whom he was nominated for "Duo/Group of the Year" by the AmericanaMusic Association for their collaborative albumShineA Light: Field Recordings From TheGreat American Railroad.