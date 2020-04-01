About this show

Over the span of 30 years, he's worked on the railway, busked in the streets of London, provided backup vocals and guitar for Van Morrison, played clubs and theaters all over the world, written scores of original songs, and recorded some of the most original and honest rhythm & soul albums of the last two decades. By 2006, Hunter was recognized with nominations for a GRAMMY® Award ("Best Traditional Blues Album" for People Gonna Talk (Rounder)) and an American Music Award ("Best New/Emerging Artist"). He and his band then hit the road for a decade of extensive touring and recorded critically-acclaimed studio albums— The Hard Way (Hear Music), Minute by Minute (Fantasy), Hold On! (Daptone), Whatever it Takes (Daptone). By 2016, MOJO magazine had crowned him "The United Kingdom's Greatest Soul Singer."

And now, The James Hunter Six are back with another sublime offering of no nonsense rhythm and blues. Recorded and produced by Bosco Mann, Nick of Time is a shining example of how a master song-smith can continually draw fresh water from a bottomless well. In addition to the uptempo, swinging R&B that has put The James Hunter Six on the map, Nick of Time explores so much more!