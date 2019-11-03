About this show

From Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno) comes an "urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny" (Boston Globe) original story of suburban subversion inspired by Alanis Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album.

Mary Jane Healy is a high-achieving homemaker who will do anything for her family, including their adopted African-American daughter Frankie, who is struggling to find her place in their lily-white community. But when the Healys' lives begin to unravel, Mary Jane's drive to keep her family together threatens to break them apart.

Featuring Morissette's iconic songs, including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand in My Pocket," as well as newly written material, this "big-hearted musical that breaks the mold" (New York Times) is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), with music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), and movement direction and choreography by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.