About this show

Jackie is a monologue by experimental Austrian playwright Elfriede Jelinek, winner of the 2004 Nobel Prize in Literature. One of her "princess plays," the fractured text is seemingly delivered by former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis. She speaks of hair, wealth, power, sex, wealth, hair, flesh, wealth, sex, disease, wealth, sex, and home décor. This production, devised by Geoffrey Lokke, Ph.D. candidate in Theatre and Performance at Columbia University, includes musical improvisation by Philadelphia-based electronic artist Mental Jewelry.