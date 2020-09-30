About this show

All For One Theater, in association with Jami Floyd, presents a new solo play about our complicity in oppressive systems intended to keep us silent.

This intimate, confessional story examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity at the core of America, as well as our current and explosive political moment. Jack Was Kind gives an imagined and painfully human backstory to an actual, American event that will affect the country for generations to come.

Written and performed live by Tracy Thorne.

Each performance includes an integral conversation with the playwright and guest on complicity in American power structures.