About this show

In the style of a 1940s radio program, actors perform the story as a Christmas Eve broadcast with music and live sound effects. Join George Bailey as he learns what happens to his hometown when he makes a wish to an angel that he was never born. A story of redemption that resonates with all ages, It's a Wonderful Life has become an American classic.

Enjoy the timeless tale, explore what the world really would be like without you, and what the power of faith and community can do. Give your whole family the gift of live theater!