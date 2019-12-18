About this show

Dancews's new work It's a Beautiful Day Too Bad It Won't Last and Neither Will You is created in the year following the untimely death of choreographer Ella Dawn W-S's father. This reality is both central and dislocated within the dance. Personal histories collide with our limited collective imagination for fantasy and grief as dancers reach, repair, and refashion across the surface of a performance. Everyday materials and conversations are distorted to expand our imaginations and create memorial landscapes, idols, and altars.

Dancews is a movement collaboration facilitated by Ella Dawn W-S. Through using the body as a primary source, we experiment with scores, paraphrasing, and approximating. Personal histories collide with socially constructed limitations to create a heightened, absurdist encounter.