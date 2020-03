About this show

"The program was riveting and intelligently conceived, with a rarity at its dramatic center that made you want to rush home and discover more." - The New York Times

The Israeli Chamber Project returns to BPAC with a program devoted to music by American immigrants. Whether fleeing war-torn Europe in the 1930's and 40's or dreaming of possibilities in the New World, these composers became enmeshed in the cultural fabric of their adoptive country, enriching it in the process.