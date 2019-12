About this show

The 2017-18 NHL season was an embarrassment for the New York Islanders. Displaced from their home rink and in danger of losing their captain, they never made it to the playoffs. In Islander, playwright Liza Birkenmeier and director Katie Book repurpose commentary from this abysmal season, to explore the crisis of the team as the crisis of white male American identity. Islander was developed though a New Georges Audrey Residency.