About this show

INSIDE THE WILD HEART is an immersive theatrical experience based on the works of Clarice Lispector, Brazil's most acclaimed female writer, presented in New York in 2016 and 2018. The show transported the audience directly inside Lispector's heart creating an experience that encouraged them to engage with literature on a sensory level. Now the 2018's filmed performance is available for viewers around the world through the gather.town platform, allowing the audience to navigate through the three virtual floors of Aich Studio, a preserved 19th-century space in the heart of Gramercy Park. Similar to the live show, the audience will be able to access 11 different journeys and choose whom to follow, where to go, and how much time to spend in each room. In doubt of what to do just ask "If you were you, how would you be and what would you do?".