Presenting his new album Incantation, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the French violinist Virgil Boutellis-Taft returns to Carnegie Hall. The program features works of fervor and intensity including Saint-Saëns's Danse macabre, Chausson's Poème and Piazzolla's Oblivion performed with the Soloists of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Thomas Enhco joins Boutellis-Taft for the US premiere of his piece around an improvised dialogue between the violinist, the jazz pianist and the orchestra.