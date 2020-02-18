About this show

Incantata is a passionate celebration of the complexities of a relationship between two artists – a moving elegy to art, life, love, and loss by Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon, interpreted for the stage by director Sam Yates and Stanley Townsend, one of Ireland's leading actors.

Written upon the death of his former partner, Mary Farl Powers – an acclaimed printmaker who died of cancer at just 43 years old – Muldoon's virtuosic poem explores his grief, Powers' art, and their love through his characteristic sharp humor and ranging associative style – moving from painful lamentation to powerful reaffirmation of life and love.