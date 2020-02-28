About this show

In Love and Struggle brings together a group of prestigious women of color to share their stories during this unique calendar moment, a leap year which serves as a bridge, uniting Black History Month and Women's History Month. A rotating slate of participants will include actor Sarah Jones, law professor Anita Hill, commentator Brittany Packnett Cunningham, model and speaker Aaron Philip, poet Mahogany L. Browne, writer Bassey Ikpi, scholar Salamishah Tillet, musician Toshi Reagon, author Jodie Patterson, hip-hop artist Mumu Fresh, harpist Brandee Younger, and more to be announced. In Love and Struggle will be recorded live at the Minetta Lane Theatre and released as an Audible Original later this year, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world. Performers subject to change.