About this show

"A production you and your children don't want to miss!" - ABC NEWS

Totally based on audience suggestion and participation, you become a part of the show. The multi talented cast presents spontaneously theater and music original to every show. Hilarious parodies of Opera, Broadway, Shakespeare, Mime, Modern Dance, Jazz and Hip Hop dazzle audiences and alternate with interactive theater scenes. Think Who's Line is it Anyway meets Nickelodeon.