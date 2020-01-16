About this show

Ich kann nicht anders is the fifth performance of the collective Beton Ltd. It is an arena where the audience peek like voyeurs into selected intimate moments of three people. Their relationship is fluid, their roles are ephemeral, their words are something we would never write down, never say out loud in front of people we do not know, never repeat. Because they are so intimate, so banal, so common, so connected to everything daily omnipresent, yet ungraspable: terrorism, capitalism, hashtags, patriarchy, sex, food…and: other people too.