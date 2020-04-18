About this show

I Don't Look Like What I've Been Through is a testament to how God has the ability to keep us looking fresh and renewed even in the midst of our storms.

Renee's life is in an uproar as she deals with her failing health and her lack of finances. She is fighting desperately to keep her eyes on Jesus and her spirits high. This is not an easy task in as much as she is also trying to help her cousin Octavia battle her own personal demons.

Although the enemy is fighting Renee, she holds fast to Psalm 100:4 which instructs her to "enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise…" She is determined to praise her way through this storm knowing that her testimony will be, "I don't look like what I've been through."