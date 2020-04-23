About this show

Picture it: New York City, March 2018. In a series of hilarious hot flashbacks, Dorothy, Blanche and Rose find themselves singing and dancing their way through the Golden Girls' most iconic moments; all the while in search for their next #TokenSophia. Will it be you?!

The Golden Gays NYC are a New York City-based drag trio. The show stars Jason B. Schmidt as Dorothy, Andy Crosten as Blanche, and Gerry Mastrolia as Rose. This New York City engagement of Hot Flashbacks! A Golden Girls Revue kicks off a national tour, with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Cumberland, Maryland.