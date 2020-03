About this show

NYU Skirball will present Holy, a world premiere from Madboots Dance, on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11 at 7:30pm at NYU Skirball. Holy was commissioned by NYU Skirball.

Allen Ginsberg's iconic Footnote to Howl runs through the veins of this anthemic work. As a meditation on corporeal magnanimity, choreographers Jonathan Campbell and Austin Diaz mine their athletic yet vulnerable movement language to create a world that pays reverence to humankind.