Hollis Brown hits the road with a special 2-set show celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Velvet Underground's classic album "Loaded."

After 6 straight months of touring to promote the June 2019 release of their new album, Ozone Park (Mascot/Cool Green Records)....playing tight opening sets for the likes of Robert Randolph, Vintage Trouble and Thunderpussy...Hollis Brown is ready to stretch out on stage.

The Queens NYC based Rock band unveils their 50 Years of Getting "Loaded" show in Spring 2020. Following a full set of material from their 3 original albums, Hollis Brown will perform the Loaded album in its entirety for the first time on tour.