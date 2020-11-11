About this show

An elderly woman who died with dementia leaves an inheritance. Two younger women who have apparently no relationship with each other are receiving it if they create a book together. Excavating the drawings and short stories of a woman whose past has been lost, these two women will come out of their personal isolation by giving life to a woman’s story. How can we start telling the stories written in our genes and passed from one generation to another? Inspired by the female characters of Shakespeare’s Tempest, Herstory attempts to write an intimate take on revenge, isolation, and the personal prisons we all must overcome.