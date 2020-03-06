$15 - $20
Reign or Shine presents Hellish Delights, four new one-act plays by Scott C. Sickles:
Bulletproof Love: Ambrose and Ramona were about to get married. But then the murder happened, so...
The Fallow Garden: Glynnis and Marie-France are digging a hole in Lavinia Fowler's garden. They are not planting vegetables.
O, for a Muse of Fire: Lane used to be a composer in love with Vaughn. Vaughn wants Lane to remember her passions. She does.
Somewhere South of Bethlehem: Evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson, Lucrezia Borgia, and the Devil rehearse a Nativity play in Hell.