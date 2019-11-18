About this show

"Fine-tuned performances. Comedy packed with jokes offering nuggets of wisdom." — New York Times

"Instantly relatable, heartfelt, funny. Craig Bierko is Burns to Len Cariou's Allen." — TheaterMania

A comedy with heart, Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers around 85-year-old Harry Townsend, a widower, living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Beside his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan, who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds. Harry Townsend's Last Stand tells a story of complex family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with our loved ones.