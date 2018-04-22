About this show

The magic is real at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway — "the wildly imaginative continuation of J.K. Rowling's wizardry saga" (the Hollywood Reporter). Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as Harry, Ron, and Hermione launch into a thrilling new adventure that begins 19 years later. The entire theater has been transfigured to immerse you in this spectacular world where epic duels, extraordinary spells, and beloved characters come to life. Filled with unprecedented stagecraft and thrilling storytelling, this Tony Award-winning show is a singular, unforgettable experience that "has to be seen to be believed" (USA Today). Time Magazine raves, "It leaves you gasping in wonder at the magic of it all!"