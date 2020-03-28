About this show

Now in its fourth decade, the Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival has been the melting pot of top-notch acappella talent from around the nation (and some from overseas!).

This annual national competition draws from hundreds of vocal groups with regional competitions in eight cities. The winning group from each festival is flown to perform in front of celebrity judges and a sold out house of enthusiastic a cappella fans at the National Finals. The competition embraces all styles of music performed a cappella, from the traditional forms of doo-wop, barbershop, gospel, and jazz to the exciting and innovative new directions of contemporary vocal music. You will be amazed at the versatility of the human voice on display in this most exhilarating evening of vocal harmony singing.