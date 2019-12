About this show

Harder Candy Productions is devoted to producing provocative and titillating (yes, that's clearly a pun) new burlesque shows that showcase some of NYC's classiest, wackiest, and crackiest performers. Harder Candy seeks to curate a wide variety of artists with diverse backgrounds (think United Colors of Benneton meets naked people) including burlesque, circus, drag, and cabaret acts.

Every third Tuesday of the month at the Bowery Poetry Club.