About this show

Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga makes her American theatrical debut in a passionate, critically acclaimed portrayal of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by Yaël Farber and featuring an ensemble of leading Irish actors. Known in the US for her work in film (Loving) and television (the series Preacher), Negga's portrayal of Hamlet "shifts from boyish vulnerability to martial ferocity" (Financial Times). With Farber's direction, the focus moves from Hamlet's anguish and identity to the power of resistance against treachery and the raw usurpation of power.