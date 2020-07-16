About this show

Gallery Players presents a live broadcast production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, an old-fashioned revenge play that turns out to be his most modern-seeming play. In the quiet comfort of their pandemic quarantine, six actresses, strewn across the country, will transform their homes into the riveting world of Hamlet. This 90-minute live broadcast explores the domestic drama of a young prince whose censored grief explodes into a quest for justice and revenge. Irreverent, poignant, and hip, Hamlet revolts against the establishment who will stop at nothing to cover up a foul and most unnatural murder. These remarkable actresses will leave you spellbound as they unravel this timeless mystery. While Shakespeare couldn't have imagined a live broadcast of his play, this whimsical retelling of his unparalleled masterpiece captures the spirit of live performance and the bard's excellence. Join us for a night of intrigue, suspense, and good beats all in the comfort of someone else's home.