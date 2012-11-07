About this show

Tribute Center Walking Tour Guides are 9/11 survivors, workers who assisted in the recovery efforts, lower Manhattan residents, or family members that lost loved ones. The tour includes a brief history of the World Trade Center, the attacks and the aftermath of 9/11. Each tour offers unique personal experiences of survival, loss and healing and ends in discussion of the rebuilding of the new World Trade Center. Please note: on inclement weather days, the tours go into the World Financial Center, looking into the 9/11 Memorial, and passes to the 9/11 Memorial are distributed after the tour concludes.