About this show

Do you believe group therapy will be right for you? Group Therapy is a semi-immersive safe space where different types of people come together and work to reassure each other they shouldn't feel isolated by their mental conditions and join together by sharing ideas and different points of views. Dr. Marlene Kender navigates the space to keep in perspective one very important message: "You are not alone." While mental health is beginning to enter into our dialogue, it is still very uncommon to feel comfortable talking about it. Isolation and oppression take on different forms, and Dr. Kender promotes conversations to be positive, proactive, and geared towards understanding and accepting each other! This eccentric group tries takes the whole session out of her hands, which could make even the strongest leaders crack. It's hilarious, chaotic, and honest as it deals with some of the deepest problems we all share.