There's a bittersweet beauty to the passing of time — the changes it brings are just as often heartbreaking as they are heartwarming. The inevitable tension that arises from that sway is Gretchen Peters' most trusted muse. "The years go by like days. Sometimes the days go by like years. And I don't know which one I hate the most," she sings in "Arguing with Ghosts," the hauntingly wistful opening cut on her new album, Dancing with the Beast.

Between the melody and the melancholy, the song sets the tone for all that is to come after and lifts the album over the high artistic bar set by her last outing, 2015's award-winning Blackbirds. Written with Matraca Berg and Ben Glover, "Arguing with Ghosts" began, as so many songs do, with one small grain of inspiration. "I think we were initially talking about how Nashville is changing, and Matraca said, 'I get lost in my hometown,'" Peters recalls. "And we went from there. Of course, it took on much more meaning, but I think that our starting point was just that sense of disorientation."