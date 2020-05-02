About this show

Greg has achieved success as a standup, an Emmy® award-winning writer, and host of the hugely popular FitzDog Radio podcast. He is a regular on Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live, and has made more than 50 visits to "The Howard Stern Show," 20 trips to The Joe Rogan Experience, and has become a regular on "Lights Out with David Spade."

Greg's one-hour Netflix special, Life on Stage, was named a Top 10 Comedy Release by LA Weekly. His 2011 book, Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons, climbed the bestseller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.