About this show

In Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements, the once-proud mining town of Clements, Idaho, is rapidly disintegrating. As Maggie (Judith Ivey) prepares to close one of the town's last remaining businesses, a visitor (Ken Narasaki) arrives on her doorstep, resurrecting long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family's past and the town's history. Now, for the first time in nearly 50 years, Maggie is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at 17 might still be possible today.