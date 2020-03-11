About this show

In Grandma's Quilt by Karen A. Brown, an elderly poor, unpretentious black woman in rural Arkansas is sewing a quilt as the final act of her life. Each scrap of material is a prism into a chapter of her family's past. As she reflects on each period, she transforms into younger versions of herself to lead us through the history that she intends to pass on to her granddaughter. Grandma's strength is her humanity and ability to survive: to hope, to love, and to just carry on. Her quilt is significant, her story universal, and her message inspirational. One actress portrays the old woman at six points in her life as well as the granddaughter. Performed by the author, who is executive artistic director of the Negro Ensemble Company Inc.