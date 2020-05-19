About this show

Graham Parker and The Rumour were formed in the summer of 1975 and released their first album, "Howlin' Wind," in January 1976 to worldwide critical acclaim. Their second album, "Heat Treatment," followed six months later, garnering similar critical reaction and propelled Parker to international recognition. That same year, a 4-track EP, featuring a cover of the Trammps' "Hold Back The Night," claimed the band two appearances on Top Of The Pops and gave them a UK top twenty single.