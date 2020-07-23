About this show

In this timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and love, a group of eccentric disciples help Jesus teach a variety of parables through interactive games and a heaping dose of humor. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs by Tony, Academy, and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), including "By My Side," "Save the People," and "All for the Best."

Brought to life by the dynamic team of director Alan Filderman (Runaways for New Studio at NYU; BTG: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown) and choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Broadway: Spamilton, Once on This Island, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; BTG: A Chorus Line, Oklahoma!), this theatrical sensation is a powerful reminder that through the power of community, love and kindness will live on.