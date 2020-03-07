About this show

"[Audiences] will delight in how snugly Ibsen's peculiar drama accommodates Mr. Eno's flair for playing games with language and his offbeat humor, which cuts to the heart as incisively as it tickles the funny bone." — the New York Times

Gnit is the celebrated American playwright Will Eno's acerbically witty adaptation of the Ibsen classic Peer Gynt. Eno has reimagined that sprawling, satirical, 19th-century quest tale about a self-absorbed wannabe epic hero as a quick-paced contemporary journey-play about a glib, noncommittal sloucher. Packed with Eno's signature wordplay, absurdity, and deflated pretentiousness, Gnit is a profoundly funny portrait of fecklessness, obliviousness, and self-deceit.