About this show

We're mashing up two cultures on one stage with an open dance floor. Starting with dance lessons, each band plays a set, then the two meet and jam. Astrograss presents high energy bluegrass, old-time, Celtic music and dance. Jarana Beat blends Mexican folk and Afro-Amerindian musical traditions to create an irresistibly spirited and uplifting sound. Bring your dancing shoes! Special drinks and food for sale.