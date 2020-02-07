About this show

A time-weathered guesthouse in the heartland of America in 1934. Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls — and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they pass in and out of each other's lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty. Reimagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, celebrated playwright Conor McPherson writes and directs this heartbreaking and universal story about family and love.