About this show

Visit America's most haunted city, the Big Apple looking for the New York of myth, movies and books. Let us see if we can scare you with stories of ghosts, antique sites, ghostly sightings, scandalous tales, haunted places, mysterious sightings of apparitions, strange and unusual tales of centuries past, legendary stories, folk lore and ghostly experiences stranger than reality, and supernatural intrigues of Manhattan. Listen to accounts of our guides and participants on tours have had on our saunters. Our tales and legends are blended with bits of human interest and historical fact also making them educational for all ages. Haunted New York dedicates itself to verifying paranormal phenomena, occult manifestations, and ghostly happenings and the best means of exploring all this. We want to give you an experience that has no equal. We want to challenge your mental facilities and powers of observation. If you dare, participate in our trek into the unknown, share your ghostly experiences with others, and ask yourself: Do you believe what you see, hear, smell, and touch? Each tour is 90 minutes long, total walking distance is less than a mile, covered at a very leisurely pace so that you can enjoy the mysterious atmosphere and haunted locations. TOURS 1. Peter Stuyvesant and His Ghostly Friends -- Peter Stuyvesant and His Ghostly Friends of the East Village -- Go in search of Peter Stuyvesant's ghostly friends such as Edgar Allan Poe, August Belmont and the ghostly subway ride, Joe Papp, Washington Irving, Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Houdini, and many others in the East Village. Tours are 90 minutes in length. This tour departs from the lion sculpture in front of St, Mark's Church in-the-Bowery, northwest corner of Second Avenue and Tenth Street. East Village, Manhattan. Click here for a map 2. Edgar Allan Poe and His Ghostly Neighbors of Greenwich Village -- Go in search of the spirits of Eleanor Roosevelt and her pet dog Fala, Aaron Burr, the ghosts of the New York University Library and of Washington Square Arch, and, of course, several Edgar Allan Poe sites. We will visit ghost central, the most haunted area in America, Washington Square Park. Tours are 90 minutes in length. This tour departs from Fire Patrol Station No. 2, 84 West Third Street, one block south of Washington Square Park between Thompson and Sullivan Streets, in Manhattan. Click here for a map 3. Ghosts of the City -- Go in search of the spirits of the Algonquin Indians, Black slaves, Dutch settlers, Walt Whitman, P. T. Barnum, Captain Kidd, the ghosts of Trinity Churchyard, and the true story of Edgar Allan Poe and Marie Roget. We will also perform an exorcism to lift the curse that prevents mayors of New York City going on to higher office. This tour departs from Blimpies Restaurant, 38 Park Row, Manhattan. Click here for a map 4. Ghosts of Times Square -- Go in search of Broadway's ghostly spirits, George M. Cohan, David Belasco, a Florenz Ziegfeld Follies showgirl, Bob Fosse, and many other specters. This tour departs from George M. Cohan Statue, south end of Duffy Square, Broadway and 46th Street, in Manhattan. Click here for a map 5. Ghost Stories for Children of All Ages -- Haunting good tales about the oldest, newest, and most popular ghosts of New York City in the Washington Square area.