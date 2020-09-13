About this show

Following up Hershey Felder's triumphant virtual performances in Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin and Hershey Felder: Beethoven, both of which have dazzled audiences while sheltered-in-place around the globe, this exploration of Gershwin's short but extraordinary life illuminates the master tunesmith whose work shaped a distinctly American style of music.

George Gershwin Alone shares the composer's life, including his brilliant and prolific partnership with his brother, lyricist Ira Gershwin, incorporating beloved songs from the popular hits "Fascinating Rhythm," "I Got Rhythm," "'S Wonderful" and "They Can't Take That Away from Me," to excerpts from his ground-breaking musicals Porgy and Bess and An American in Paris, and a complete performance of his opus Rhapsody in Blue.

George Gershwin Alone will be streamed live September 13 (5pm PDT/8pm EDT).

