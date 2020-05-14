About this show

"Though they honor the music, Friends of the Brothers never feel like a 'tribute band.' They play the songs as if they'd written them. " - David Browne, Rolling Stone

"Friends of the Brothers isn't a tribute band. They're a continuation of the Brotherhood."

Kirk West, Allman Brothers "Tour Mystic" and historian The Friends of the Brothers is a celebration of the music of the Allman Brothers Band, with members closely associated with the original band and continuing the brotherhood with passion, committed to the ideals of every night being special and unique. Guitarist/singer Junior Mack has fronted Jaimoe's Jasssz Band for 12 years. Guitarist Andy Aledort played with Dickey Betts for 12 years. Singer/guitarist Alan Paul is the author of One Way Out, the definitive, best-selling Allman Brothers band biography based on 25 years of reporting on and interviewing the band.

They are often joined by singer Lamar Williams Jr., who is the son of the late Allman Brothers bassist and was featured in Les Brers, featuring ABB members Butch Trucks, Jaimoe, Oteil Burbridge and Jack Pearson. Founding keyboardist Peter Levin toured the world with Gregg Allman for 3 years and appears on his final album, Southern Blood. Mack, Aledort, Levin and Williams all performed with the Allman Brothers Band.