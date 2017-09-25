About this show

Frankenstein is a two-act sweeping, romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Published in 1818, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein has recently celebrated its bicentennial, and this musical honors its source material as a contemporary work of musical theater. Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality and arrogantly enters territory beyond his control. While he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, Victor grants none to his creation.