About this show

Join hostess Shelly the Singing Siren Watson and a bevy of burlesque beauties for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Spectacular!

Live jazz music with Queen Esther, and steamy burlesque & circus performances by Miss Coney Island 2017; Tiger Bay, the cat who comes when you call Puss N Boots; the bendiest boy in burlesque, Topher Bousquet; the Asian Sexsation, Calamity Chang; the Chocolate Charmer of Burlesque, Samson Night; the one-woman riot, Minnie Tonka; the problem you wish you had, Qualms Galore!

Plus DJ Momotaro