About this show

Push, pull, rise, fall and fly. Fierce 5 exposes the success and perseverance, the balance and imbalance that come from making the impossible possible. In a tangle of cables, straps, and perspectives, five fearless acrobats move through darkness and into light as they test the tenacity of the human spirit and find strength in solidarity. Harnessing raw energy and fighting against forces seen and unseen, these astonishing artistes break through the void and dive into the mystère of the unknown.