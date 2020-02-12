About this show

Tavi Juarez: My First Threesome Breakfast



In this comedic one-act, a bisexual woman shares her inner thoughts during her first threesome breakfast. It's a perfect trifecta of awkwardness, intimacy, and sexual enlightenment.



Zizi Majid: My Life With Ed Sheeran, Popstar or Keep Your Fist Outta My C*nt



We're supposed to love each other and be good good good.

How dare we be anything else.

Ugly and complicated and powerful and magnificent.



We know who we are.



Madison Ritter: In the Belly



What secures a story a position in our shared cultural knowledge? How long do those stories last? How long do banana peels last in landfills? Are we drowning in a tidal wave of our own making? In the Belly is a portion of a longer work in progress titled Is Bananas that seeks to investigate the sustainability of our modern life, as well as the sustainability of our shared ideas.