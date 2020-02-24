About this show

This is a shared-bill show.

The Case for Invagination: In this second version of the work, Nicole Bindler deepens her investigation of a monologue that she created for her knee scar, which now dialogues with her more recently acquired neck scar and her belly button about the meaning of life, and questions about whether they are invaginations (nouns) or if they have been invaginated (verb).

Meat///Injection: Who am I when there's something else inside me? How do I transform what I receive? Meat///Injection is a reclamation of desire and agency in the face of violence and medicalization of queer bodies. We look to the news cycle, to our history, and to our own deep knowing to find the key to our survival in the part of us that has been most attacked.