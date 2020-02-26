About this show

This is a shared-bill show.

The Burden of the Disease: Symptoms of autoimmune diseases like fatigue, depression, and anxiety are often rooted in the "burden of the disease." People bear the emotional and financial weight of illness — of carrying the knowledge there's something happening inside our bodies that we can't control.

Nostalgia Will Kill a Room: Nostalgia Will Kill a Room is a collection of short movement essays in the air, on the floor, and in conversation, pondering the body as politic. The evening moves between mediums of theater, circus, dance, and pedestrian antics, forming and fitting the confines of physical and mental space, while performing and informing process.