About this show

Feast is an intentional pairing of two boldly visual theatrical works created by the Spitfire, a dance theater group created by two queer female performance artists and collaborators, Peekaboo Pointe and Tansy.

A complete piece in two parts: The first section delves into a world of high camp romantic fantasy where two women explore a universe where anything is possible, and their sensual desire, same-sex love, and passion is palpable. They explore the lush world of the female desire without the burden of societal boundaries.

Contrasted to the second section where we see the stark world of women in a much different political climate, we see their frustration of being trapped in a world that has been predetermined for them. The telling of this story is multilayered as themes of feminism, desire, and queer politics are textured and abstracted throughout. Feast is a visual and visceral look into a world of undefined boundaries, where reality is questioned and worlds collide.