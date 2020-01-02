About this show

Fear in the Western World is a digital puppetry performance (for adults) examining gun violence as a tool of fear, and fear as a tool of oppression. The piece weaves horror film tropes with Greek mythology to tell the story of a young couple whose daughter is attacked and kidnapped by spirits in the catacombs of a haunted house. By exposing the mechanics behind the performance's puppetry, Fear in the Western World invites the audience to become conscious of gun violence and the uncomfortable complicity of whiteness.

On Sunday, January 12, immediately following the 3pm performance, there will be a special screening of Three Lessons (How to Shoot a Gun), an essay film by Stephen Sewell that examines the reproduction and naturalization of gun culture by following a young woman as she travels across the United States to learn how to operate a firearm from three men of different backgrounds and ideological points of view.